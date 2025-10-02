Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) vs. QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Head to Head Review

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QCR and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ames National 0 0 0 0 0.00

QCR currently has a consensus price target of $87.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Ames National.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

70.0% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and Ames National”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $597.39 million 2.16 $113.85 million $6.64 11.48 Ames National $92.44 million 1.94 $10.22 million $1.54 13.05

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

QCR has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 19.43% 11.71% 1.30% Ames National 14.44% 7.46% 0.64%

Summary

QCR beats Ames National on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

