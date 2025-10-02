Analyzing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Health Catalyst”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $610.78 million 2.53 -$182.63 million ($0.70) -17.70 Health Catalyst $306.58 million 0.64 -$69.50 million ($1.51) -1.86

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10x Genomics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -13.13% -12.88% -10.03% Health Catalyst -31.67% -7.21% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 10x Genomics and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 1 8 6 0 2.33 Health Catalyst 0 8 3 0 2.27

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $13.65, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 68.23%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

