Analyzing Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX)

GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GivBux and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GivBux -1,204.21% N/A -11,083.35% Katapult -11.97% N/A -35.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Katapult shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

GivBux has a beta of -15.06, meaning that its share price is 1,606% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GivBux and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GivBux 0 0 0 0 0.00 Katapult 0 2 0 0 2.00

Katapult has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Katapult’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than GivBux.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GivBux and Katapult”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GivBux $540,000.00 63.16 -$3.32 million ($0.08) -4.50 Katapult $247.19 million 0.21 -$25.92 million ($7.03) -1.62

GivBux has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Katapult. GivBux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Katapult, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Katapult beats GivBux on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GivBux

GivBux, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers. It also offers Katapult Pay, a one-time use virtual card technology that makes lease purchasing and transactions. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

