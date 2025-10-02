Analyzing Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Prairie Operating”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $56.95 billion 2.09 $9.25 billion $7.45 12.80 Prairie Operating $7.94 million 12.92 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.68

Profitability

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 15.26% 14.60% 7.68% Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 4 16 0 2.80 Prairie Operating 0 2 3 0 2.60

ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus target price of $120.14, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Prairie Operating has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Prairie Operating’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than ConocoPhillips.

Risk and Volatility

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Prairie Operating on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

