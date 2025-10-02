Analyzing Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili 0.75% 3.19% 1.31% Roku -1.40% -2.44% -1.44%

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Roku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bilibili and Roku”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.68 billion 3.24 -$184.51 million $0.07 406.86 Roku $4.11 billion 3.71 -$129.39 million ($0.42) -246.60

Roku has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 2 7 2 3.00 Roku 1 7 17 2 2.74

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $25.81, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Roku has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Roku’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than Bilibili.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment provides sale of streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products and services, audio products, and related accessories as well as licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

