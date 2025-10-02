Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.51.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.