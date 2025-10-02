Apple Inc. $AAPL is Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average of $214.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.51.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
