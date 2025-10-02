Apple Inc. $AAPL is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.08. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.51.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

