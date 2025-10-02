Apple Inc. $AAPL is Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.08. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.51.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

