Argentarii LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Argentarii LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.7% of Argentarii LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,022,407 shares of company stock worth $700,382,754 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

