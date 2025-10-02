Ascent Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

