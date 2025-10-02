Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3%

META stock opened at $717.34 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $753.01 and its 200-day moving average is $673.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

