Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $131.20 and a twelve month high of $257.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.