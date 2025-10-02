Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,045 IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth $12,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IonQ by 255.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 547,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IonQ by 101.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,084 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 77.4% during the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 335,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth $5,678,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,700,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,489.64. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $292,877.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,594.46. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,602,891 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.60. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. IonQ’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

