Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,690 Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 978,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CGUS opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.