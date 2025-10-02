Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%.Hanesbrands’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Wall Street Zen raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

