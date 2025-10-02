Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $96,971,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after buying an additional 4,994,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. The trade was a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

