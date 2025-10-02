Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF $UVIX

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS UVIX opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

