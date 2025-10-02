Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 273.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 428.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on WillScot in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In other WillScot news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 3,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $76,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,810.95. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

