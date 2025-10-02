Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

