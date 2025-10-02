Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,030,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 537,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,335,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 360.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.0%

UMC opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. United Microelectronics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

