Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 209.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

