Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $652,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 597.0% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 9,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.6%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $244.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,520,207 shares of company stock worth $608,126,659. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

