Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 815.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $255.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.76 and a 52 week high of $261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

