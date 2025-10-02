Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $293.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $299.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day moving average is $261.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

