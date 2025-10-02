Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,758 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth about $192,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $66,840,000 after buying an additional 1,343,518 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth about $23,964,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 538.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,082,356 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 912,726 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,875,000. This trade represents a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

