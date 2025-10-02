Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $5,854,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $4,784,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $3,420,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $30.90 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

