Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%

HWM stock opened at $194.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

