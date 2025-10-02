Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Shares of AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

