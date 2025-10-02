Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,845,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,198,000 after purchasing an additional 257,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SONY opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Sony Company Profile

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.