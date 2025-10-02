Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

