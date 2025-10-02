Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 166,208 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 109,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

