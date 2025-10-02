Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.8% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

