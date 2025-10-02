Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. $LPL

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 163,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 1,380.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares during the last quarter.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of LPL opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

