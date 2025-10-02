Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,102.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.84. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,289.28. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.05.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

