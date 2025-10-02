Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,735,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 18.4%

BATS ICVT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

