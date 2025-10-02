Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

