Barclays Downgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Equal Weight

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $112.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price objective on Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,792,500. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,280,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Merus by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 389,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 708,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

