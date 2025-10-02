Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

