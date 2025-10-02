Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,887,808.64. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,713 shares of company stock worth $9,511,690 over the last 90 days. 20.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on Bentley Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

