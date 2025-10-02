BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

