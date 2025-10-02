Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Blackstone by 121.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 278,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 36.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 12,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 130.5% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $168.22 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.48.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

