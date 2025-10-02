Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

BSX opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

