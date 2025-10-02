Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 6.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

