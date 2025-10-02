Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.31.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
