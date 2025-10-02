Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

