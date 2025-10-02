Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

