Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Reduced by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

