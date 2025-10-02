Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Reduced by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

