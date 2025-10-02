Buska Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock worth $700,382,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

