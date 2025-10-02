CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 17,386.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 195,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAVA opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.51.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAVA. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.41.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

